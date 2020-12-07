China setting up border villages between India and Bhutan: Satellite imagery emerged

New satellite images appeared to show China has built up border villages between India and Bhutan.

The 2017 stand-off was sparked after Bhutan accused China of constructing a road inside its territory in “direct violation” of treaty obligations. China, which does not have formal diplomatic relations with Bhutan, denied the accusation, contending that the area is part of Chinese territory. “There is evidence of “new villages and accommodation similar to what was seen in Pangda village, Bhutan” in the vicinity of Bum La. The relocation of people to these villages “promises China with better border surveillance and patrols through a network of herders,” @detresfa said in a tweet.

As per the report, the satellite imagery received from Planet Labs, a private US company shows that at least three villages have come up in an area about five kilometers from Bum La. This imagery also revealed China has built a road in the same region that goes about nine kilometers inside Bhutanese territory.