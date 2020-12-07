Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of precious metal, gold has slipped down in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the gold price surged 0.05% to Rs. 19149 per 10 gram. The price of silver fell 1% to Rs.63,070 per kilogram. In international markets, spot gold today remained flat at $1,837 per ounce.

In New Delhi market the price of gold has declined by Rs. 104 to Rs. 48,703 per 10 gram. On Friday, the gold was priced at Rs. 48,807 per 10 gram. Silver also dipped Rs. 736 to Rs. 62,621 per kg, from Rs. 63,357 per kg in the previous trade.

The price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs.36728 in Kerala, higher by Rs. 8. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4592.