District Development Council Polls: Fourth Phase of Voting in Jammu and Kashmir

The Voting for the fourth phase of District Development Council elections is ongoing in the Union Territory. The report said, “We want local governance and hope that it will bring development here.”

As per the report, people queue up at their respective polling booths as voting for the fourth phase took place.

Polling is being held in 34 constituencies – 17 each in Kashmir & Jammu divisions. More than seven lakh voters will decide the fate of 249 candidates contesting in the fourth phase of the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir today.

In the fourth phase, 7,17,322 electors are eligible to cast their votes including 3,76,797 males and 3,40,525 females. Amongst these 3,50,149 are from the Jammu division and 3,67,173 are from the Kashmir division. A total of 1,910 polling stations have been set up across the UT for phase four out of which 781 are in the Jammu division and 1,129 are in the Kashmir division. Out of these 1,910 polling stations, there shall be a poll for Sarpanch vacancies on 212 polling stations and Panch vacancies on 219 polling stations, along with the DDC polls.