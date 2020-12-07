Farmers Protest Updates: Thousands of farmers from different states joined the protest, broke language barriers

A 30-year-old woman, Pooja More from Maharashtra, cheers, claps, when a farmers’ leader delivers a speech in Punjabi from the stage in Singhu Border yesterday afternoon. Morey understands little of the Punjabi even though she is not fluent in Hindi.

Morey said, “My father is a farmer. Having seen his pain, I know that the language of the speech doesn’t matter. Anything said here in any language will help ease the pain of farmers across the country.” Jagdeesh Waran, a coordinator of the Naam Tamilar Katchi political party said, “We are also video recording the speeches so that we can get them translated later for those of us who don’t understand even Hindi.”

Gajanand Bangale, a farmer said, “I don’t know how many Punjabi farmers understood me, but they clapped often.” “If the government doesn’t take back its three laws, my family will be in even more trouble.” Vijay Gorle, a farmer from Peddapuram town said, “On TV, I saw the videos of farmers being attacked with water cannons and tear gas. They needed the country’s support, so four of us caught a train to reach Delhi station and from there a cab to reach here on November 5.”