Google accused of illegally spying on employees before terminating them

Google appears to have inflicted itself in a bit of trouble this time. As per a complaint filed by the National Labor Relations Board, Google has been charged with spying on its employees.

A report read, “The US labor regulator body alleged Google illegally applied rules to workers who participated in activist activities. The company also terminated employees alleging they accessed documents related to how the company patrols its internal forums. The complaint also says that Google has unlawfully accessed documents and meeting rooms to keep an eye on activist workers and deter them from organizing workplace unions.”

Google has been offered time until December 16 to formally reply to the NLRB complaint. The case that can lead to a change in company policies and reinstatement of the terminated workers will go for a hearing in front of an administrative law judge on April 12.