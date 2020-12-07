Grooming brand Beardo has launched New Godfather Perfume. Read more!!!

Beardo has personified its hedonistic appeal with an all-new fragrance for men. Beardo Origin is a great choice for both days as well as night due to its versatile mix of aqua and spicy notes.

The men’s grooming brand has brought in the New Godfather Perfume with the Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda. The perfume is now available on Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, etc. The company said, “With an alluring fragrance and an authoritative appeal, this unforgettable perfume is making its presence felt.”

Beardo is made with a no-gas formula which makes it last longer than ordinary deodorants. You can apply this perfumed body spray on your clothes or spray it directly on your pulse points like underarms, collarbones, chest right after a shower to feel fresh and odor-free all day long.