Heavy rain: Gulf country issues warning

A gulf country has issued an advisory to all residents. The ‘heavy rain warning’ was issued by the Civil Aviation department in Oman. The department has said that heavy rain may lash several parts of the country till Wednesday. The rain is due to a trough of low pressure.

“The National Multi Hazards Early Warning Centre weather analysis indicates that a trough of low pressure named — Al Reham Trough — is expected to affect the northern parts of the Sultanate from Monday till Wednesday (December 7-9 2020)”, said a statement issued by the department.

The rain will affect Musandam, North Al Batinah, Al Buraimi governorates. South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah .