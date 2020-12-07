Japan may ban petrol-diesel vehicles; Electric vehicles from 2030…Know more!!!

Following the example of Britain, Japan is reportedly planning to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars. There are indications that Japan plans to impose a ban by 2030 as part of efforts to reduce air pollution. The UK has also banned the sale of conventional fuel vehicles from 2030.

The Japanese Prime Minister has announced that he is working to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 2050. The ban is said to be the first step towards a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars. However, there is no official confirmation from Japan in this regard.

The country will take steps to increase the use of electric and hybrid vehicles ahead of the ban on conventional fuels. According to reports, Japan plans to make 55% of the country’s vehicles electric by 2030. If the ban is lifted, only electric-powered and hybrid-powered vehicles will be allowed to be sold in Japan after 2030. Britain has taken a similar stance. The UK has announced that it will allow the sale of hybrid vehicles until 2035.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has announced that the sale of petrol and diesel cars will be banned as part of efforts to address the challenges posed by climate change. In addition to Britain, countries such as South Korea and China are also taking steps to reduce carbon emissions.