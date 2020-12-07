Jehan Daruvala creates history by becoming the first Indian to win a Formula2 race….

Zakir (Bahrain): Indian driver Jehan Daruwala won the Formula 2 car race with a historic victory. Jehan became the first Indian driver to win a Formula 2 car race after winning the Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old Jehan has overtaken Formula One legend Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher and Daniel Ticktom to win the title. Jehan is the star of Rio Racing. Born in Mumbai on October 1, 1998, Jehan entered the car racing arena in 2015.

“I always believed in myself, it was just a couple of reasons why things did really go well at the start of the season. They got better and better, and yeah, to finish on a high like I said means quite a lot to me,” Daruvala told.

“I hope I will be back here next year in the FIA F2 Championship. Hopefully, this win gives me some confidence to be a contender for the title next year.”