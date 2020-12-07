LG will launch K42 and K52 in India soon. Know all the specifications and features

LG unveiled the K42 and K52 smartphones in the Dominican Republic and other countries back in September. Now, it looks the company will bring the budget devices to India as they have reportedly cleared India’s BIS certification.

The LG K42 in other countries has a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display, MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 3GB RAM, 64GB storage. As for optics, you get a quad-camera with a 13MP main lens, a 5MP super wide, a 2MP depth, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there is an of 8MP selfie shooter. Other features of the LG K42 includes a 4,000mAh battery, MIL-STD-810G certification, anti-scratch UV coating, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, 3D sound engine. The device launched with an LG UX based Android 10 OS.

