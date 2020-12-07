MiG-29k Pilot’s body recovered from Goa after 10-day search !!!

Goa; The Navy found the body of missing MiG-29k pilot Commander Nishant Singh after 10 days he went absconded from the coast of Goa, on Monday. Commander Nishant Singh’s body has been discovered 30 miles off the coast of Goa on the sea bed 70 meters below water after a vast investigation. As per the reports, his family has been notified and DNA tests are in process to verify the identity of the body.

The MiG-29K jet crashed on November 26 while functioning over the Arabian Sea. The jet had taken off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and went down at around 5 pm on November 26. The INS Vikramaditya was part of the contemporary Malabar activity involving the navies of India, the US, Australia, and Japan. While one pilot was saved successfully, Cdr Nishant had gone missing after expelling from the plane.

A huge quest procedure was undertaken by the Navy to find Cdr Nishant Singh. The Navy deployed a considerable number of lookout aircraft and ships to discover the lost pilot. On November 29, the Navy retrieved some remains of the MiG-29K aircraft that went absconded but located no hint of Commander Nishant Singh. Some debris of the aircraft, including landing gear, turbocharger, a fuel tank engine, and wing engine cowling has been found.

The Indian Navy assigned nine warships, 14 aircraft, and several fast interceptor craft as part of the investigation and rescue task to find the missing pilot. Underwater search by divers and sea bed mapping using technical equipment in the surroundings of the prior wreckage of MiG-29K was also embarked. This is the third accident affecting the Mig-29K aircraft in the past one year. A MiG-29K twin-seat fighter aircraft had crashed in South Goa district in November last year and both the pilots had ejected safely. Another MIG-29K crashed into the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast on February 23 this year after taking off from INS Hansa, a famous naval air station at Vasco in Goa. The pilot of the aircraft had overlooked to eject safely.

The MiG-29K is an all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft designed by Russian aerospace company Mikoyan (MiG). The Indian Navy had procured a fleet of 45 MiG-29Ks from Russia over 10 years back at a cost of around USD 2 billion to function from INS Vikramaditya.