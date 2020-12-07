New Dragon cargo ship sent by SpaceX, NASA launch to the space station

SpaceX will launch its newly upgraded Cargo Dragon spacecraft on its 21st resupply mission to the International Space Station today, meaning the ISS will soon have double dragons docked.

SpaceXThe launch will be streamed both by SpaceX and on NASA TV, so you can watch either on SpaceX’s website, on NASA’s website, or using the video embedded at the top of this page. Coverage of the launch will begin at around 11:15 a.m. ET.

This new version of the SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft can carry 20% more cargo volume than previous versions and also has twice as much storage space for powered lockers, so it will be stuffed full of scientific experiments as well as supplies for the crew on board the ISS. It can stay at the ISS for longer than previous versions as well, which makes coordinating resupply missions more convenient.