“Opposition parties are unleashing anarchy in the name of farm bills”: Yogi Adityanath attack opposition parties

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has came down heavily on opposition parties for supporting the protest by farmers. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister accused that the opposition parties are unleashing anarchy in the name farm bills.

Also Read:“ BJP government should immediately withdraw the farm laws or step down”

“The opposition parties are betraying the spirit of values, ideologies and principles in politics by unleashing anarchy in the name of opposing farm bills and extending support to Bharat Bandh call,” Yogi Adityanath said in a media conference at his official residence in Lucknow . The UP CM also said that the opposition parties must apologize before the nation for supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

The farmers’ were protesting against the newly passed farm bills by the Indian Parliament. The farmers’ unions are demanding that the Centre withdraw the three bills – Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.