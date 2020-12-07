PM Modi will inaugurate the construction work of the Agra Metro project

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction of the Agra Metro Project today at 12.00 noon through video conferencing.

Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries will also attend the event that will be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra. Yesterday Modi tweeted, “At 12.00 noon tomorrow, 7th December, construction work of the Agra Metro Project will commence. This project is spread across two corridors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit this vibrant city.”

The Agra Metro project consists of 2 corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands. The project will gain the 26 lakh population of the city of Agra and will also serve more than 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year. It will provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra. The evaluated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crore which will be completed in 5 years.