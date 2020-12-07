Police seizes gold worth Rs.75 lakh: 2 arrested

Police has seized smuggled gold worth Rs.75 lakh. The West Bengal police has recovered 12 gold bars weighing 1.4kg. Police has also arrested persons in relation with the case.

The police recovered 12 gold bars smuggled in to the state on a car in Gangarampur, South Dinajpur. The police acted after getting a specific input about the smuggling. The accused were presented before a local court. The court has sent the accused to police custody for 12 days.

“We had information that two persons are illegally carrying gold bars to smuggle it to some other state. Accordingly, we intercepted an SUV at Chowpathi area. We need to find out how they got the gold bars and where they were supposed to deliver the consignment,” a police officer told media.