“The so-called awardees and intellectuals are not patriots”: Madhya Pradesh minister

Kamal Patel, Agriculture Minister in Madhya Pradesh has said that the award winners who had returned their awards in support of the farmers protesting were not patriots.

“Awards were returned earlier also. All these awardees, how did they get the awards? People who said ‘Bharat Mata ko gaali do (Abuse mother India)’ and ‘desh ke tukde karo (divide the country)’ – they get these awards”, said Kamal Patel.

“I am challenging all the farmer unions to come and question me and I will give them all the answers. They just want bills to be repealed — how can this happen? In this democracy, the people of India are the biggest power and these Bills have been passed by parliamentarians elected by the people”, he added.

#WATCH Awards were returned earlier also. How have they got the awards? 'Bharat mata ko gali do','desh ke tukde karo' get the awards. These so-called awardees and intellectuals are not patriots: Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister & BJP leader Kamal Patel pic.twitter.com/7FhJWBH4LV — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Many sportsmen, politicians and artists had earlier returned their awards. Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, returned the Padma Vibhushan. Olympic medal winning boxer Vijender Singh has also said that he will return the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna’ award.

The farmers’ were protesting against the newly passed farm bills by the Indian Parliament. The farmers’ unions are demanding that the Centre withdraw the three bills – Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.