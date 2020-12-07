Week-long lockdown imposed from December 10

A week-long lockdown will be reimposed from Thursday, December 10. The Palestinian government has decided to reimpose a lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced this on Monday.

Palestinian government has decided to reimpose weeklong lockdown beginning on Thursday in Four Palestinian West Bank governorates. lockdown will be imposed in the Nablus, Hebron, Tulkarem, and Bethlehem governorates.

As per the new announcement, all shops will be closed except for pharmacies and grocery stores. Movement between all 11 West Bank governorates will be banned.

At present there are 24,857 total active coronavirus cases among Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Around 40,000 Palestinians are currently in quarantine, and 55 West Bank schools have already been closed .