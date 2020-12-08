3 killed, 5 injured in car-truck collision

3 people had lost their lives and 5 others were injured as the car they were travelling hit a stationary truck. The accident took place as a car rammed into a stationary truck on the Hardoi- Shahjahanpur road in Uttar Pradesh.

The victims were returning to Shahjahanpur from Lucknow after attending a wedding ceremony. There were 8 persons in the car.

The deceased were identified as Devendra (25), Sunil Kumar (33) and Akhilesh (50) . Police has registered a case and investigation is on.