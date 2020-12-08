Covid-19 Updates: 1260 new coronavirus cases in UAE

The recovery rate in UAE has reached at 89.6%. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has informed this. The fatality rate is firm at 0.3%.

1260 new coronavirus cases along with 584 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed cases in UAE has reached at 178,837. The overall recoveries now stand at 160,295. The death has reached at 596. At present there are 17946 active cases in UAE.

146020 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total number of tests done till date has reached at 17.5 million.