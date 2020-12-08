Covid-19 Updates: 289 recoveries in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 193 new coronavirus cases along with 289 recoveries and 12 deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The regions with the highest number of new cases were Riyadh and Madinah, with 44 each, followed by Makkah with 37. The city of Riyadh recorded the highest number of recoveries, with 61, followed by Madinah with 36 and Jeddah on 31.

The recovery rate has surged to 97.3% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. The overall infection tally has reached at 359,115. The total recoveries stood at 349,414. The death toll now stands at 5989. At present there are 3712 active cases in the country. 573 patients are receiving critical care.

Additional 40,371 Covid tests were carried out in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done has reached at 10.14 million.