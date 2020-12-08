COVID-19 vaccine: Indian-origin man becomes first to get vaccine in UK….

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man, Hari Shukla, will become the first person in UK to get a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. Shukla will receive the vaccine from a hospital in the United Kingdom today.

“When I received a telephone call, I was very excited that I got the opportunity of joining in and taking part,” Hari Shukla said. “I’m so pleased we are hopefully coming towards the end of this pandemic and I am delighted to be doing my bit by having the vaccine, I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can to help. It’s a big relief because it’s not an ordinary crisis, I’m not nervous, or anything like that. I’m looking forward,” he added.

The process to use Pfizer coronavirus vaccine will start in the UK today. It is expected that about 800,000 doses would be available within the first week.

UK PM Boris Johnson said, “Today marks a huge step forward in the UK’s fight against coronavirus, as we begin delivering the vaccine to the first patients across the whole country. I am immensely proud of the scientists who developed the vaccine, members of the public who took part in trials, and the NHS who have worked tirelessly to prepare for rollout.”