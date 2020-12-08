Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows and the positive performance of Indian share market has supported the Indian rupee

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee73.83 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee then gained and settled at 73.80 against the US dollar, up by 10 paise.

On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled at 73.90 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which measures the strength of US dollar against a basket of six currencies has up by 0.07% to 90.85.