No annual examination for students from classes 6 to 9

There will be no annual examination for students studying in Class 6 to . The students will be promoted to the next class without appearing for any examination or evaluation. This was announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). The notification was sent to the heads of all government, government sponsored and non-government aided secondary schools, affiliated to WBBSE.

The WBBSE also directed the headmasters of schools to prepare the class X students for the Madhyamik examination 2021 by conducting mock tests. The board had earlier declared that there would be no selection test for class X students this year.

“However whenever the school opens and classes begin regularly, the teachers will have to first revise the old syllabus completely in the interest of students. The schools are requested to make their students ready for MP-2021 by taking mock tests, if required,” before taking up any new chapter, a WBBSE statement said.

Earlier in August, the School Education department had launched a toll free number 18001232823 through which teachers respond to the queries of the students directly. The toll free number is functional from 11 am to 1 pm and also from 2 pm to 4 pm. It is serving the students of class IX and X