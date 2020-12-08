Panchayat Samiti Poll: BJP won 1833 constituencies

BJP has wom more than 1833 constituencies in Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections. The counting of votes is progressing in the state. The ruling Congress has won t 1,713 constituencies.

The polling to elect 636 zila parishad members and 4,371 panchayat samiti members was held in four phases on November 23 and 27 and December 1 and 5. A total of 1778 candidates has contested in zila parishad elections and 12,663 candidates contested in panchayat samiti elections.

Also Read: ” What is the difference between coriander and fenugreek”

The elections were held in 21 districts and 59 panchayat samities of Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.