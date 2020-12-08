‘PUBG Returns’; PUBG Mobile India all you need to know…Read more!!!

PUBG Mobile India is one of the most awaited mobile games in India right now. PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September and it is now officially coming back with a new avatar. The company announced the comeback last month and the launch is pending with MEITY not responding to a meeting that will clear their path for a successful relaunch.

There are some other reports which are stating that PUBG Mobile’s Global version has released 1.2 beta APK link download. Apparently, in this new version, there is one more level titled Extreme Hunt Mode. If one opens the link, there is a Korean dialogue box that opens where it asks an individual to enter an invitation code. The size of the file is over 600 MB and it is apparently available only on Android phones.

PUBG Mobile India has not yet given any official statement on the release of the game in India. It is believed that PUBG Mobile India would be released in India until February 2021. Before, it was said that the game will be launched in India by the first week of December, however, it turned out to be wrong.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile’s rival FAU-G, created by nCore games, has seen over a million pre-registrations and is looking good to launch anytime soon.