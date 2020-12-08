“Remember we will not let BJP make Bengal a Gujarat”: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has claimed that she will not not let BJP make West Bengal a Gujarat. The TMC leader said this while addressing a party rally in Midnapore.

“Remember we will not let BJP make Bengal a Gujarat. We will not let you give rise to riots here. BJP is a big identity card. See how they are breaking parties and state governments. In 2021, we will come back to power. Those who killed Gandhiji, do not support them. Never do that. Do not do conspiracy and succumb under pressure. Continue holding the TMC flag.,” Mamata Banerjee said.

“If the BJP thinks they can blackmail us, they are wrong. Don’t play with fire. Do not try and play with TMC. Show me a party or a state govt that gives so many state govt schemes and exist peacefully with Ram-Rahim?. They say everyone is corrupt only they are pure. What happened to the Rafale scam and PM Cares Fund? A small thing that happens in a village, you are creating a ruckus? We have still taken action. They are asking for a ‘hisab’ on (Cyclone) Amphan compensation and how many masks we have distributed to combat COVID-19. Have you given a single penny that we will give you a ‘hisab’?”, added the West Bengal CM.