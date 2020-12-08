Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid reappointed as Prime Minister of Kuwait

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait has reappointed Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah as the Prime Minister of the country. This decision was taken following the parliamentary polls in Kuwait.

Earlier on Sunday, Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah had submitted the resignation as procedure. It is customary for the government to hand in its resignation after a parliamentary election is held in the country. The Prime Minister will nominate the cabinet members for Emir’s approval.

Sheikh Sabah was the foreign minister since 2011. He was appointed as the Prime Minister in late 2019. In Kuwait, Emir is the final authority in all state matters. The Prime Minister helps Emir and works as a navigator between government and parliament.

The first session of the 16th legislative term of the National Assembly will be on December 15. The Emir of Kuwait issued a Emiri decree for this.