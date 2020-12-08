Trinamool Congress worker shot dead in West Bengal

A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in West Bengal. Bappa Sarkar, an activist of ruling Trinamool Congress was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a field at Sukanta Nagar at Gayeshpur in Nadia district. He was rushed to a near by hospital but doctors declared ‘brought dead’. Bappa Sarkar aged 40 owns a tea stall in the village.

Also Read: One died, 25 injured in road accident

My father was a TMC worker. We do not know who killed him”, said Vishal, the son of Sarkar. “I have told the police to arrest the culprits”, said TMC leader and Chairman of Gayeshpur Municipality, Maran Kumar De.