UAE extends 50% discount on traffic fines

The 50% discount on traffic fines has been extended in UAE. The discount scheme was launched to mark the National Day of UAE. The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced the extension.

The discount scheme was extended up to December 23. The scheme announced on December 2 was to end today.

“The move is aimed to bring happiness to residents and reduce their financial burdens. Black traffic points will be cancelled for those who avail of the scheme to pay off their fines. The discount spans “all kinds of vehicles, all traffic violations and all vehicle impoundment periods”, Ras Al Khaimah Police informed.