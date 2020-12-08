” What is the difference between coriander and fenugreek”: Chief Minister challenges Rahul Gandhi

Senior BJP leader and Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani has mocked Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi for supporting the Bharat Bandh declared by the farmer’s unions. Vijay Rupani challenged Rahul Gandhi to tell the difference between coriander and fenugreek.

“When the people of this country have discarded them, Congress and opposition parties are out to do agitation in the name of farmers and mislead the people,” Rupani said.

Also Read; Farm laws are not anti-farmer”

“I want to ask… Rahul Gandhi, if you can make out, answer me if what is the difference between kothmir (coriander) and methi (fenugreek). Else, all know about your knowledge”, Rupani added.

The farmers’ were protesting against the newly passed farm bills by the Indian Parliament. The farmers’ unions are demanding that the Centre withdraw the three bills – Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.