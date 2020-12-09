A 17-year-old girl learned about her father’s extra-marital affair while using his phone for the online class

A 17-year old girl was shocked to discover about her father’s extramarital affair when he lent his phone to her for online classes in Karnataka.

The incident had occurred in the Nagamangala taluk of the Mandya district recently, a man’s secret extramarital affair came to light when he gave his lent his phone to his teenage daughter for her online classes. When in possession of the phone, the girl found an intimate video of her father with another woman after which she told her mother about her discovery. Police sources have said that the affair was discovered in October.

As per the report, the couple has been married for 18 years and have two teenage daughters at the age of 15 and 17. The older daughter, who is in Class 12, was the one who discovered the affair between her father and another woman, who just so happens to be a relative. A police officer said, “We will have to probe whether the man has shot the video with the consent of the woman and whether he had forwarded them to other devices.” In this regard, Police have registered a cognizable report.