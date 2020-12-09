A machine that makes 2000 chapatis per hour for struggling farmers: Video goes viral….

New Delhi: An agrarian agitation is taking place in Delhi against the Centre’s agricultural laws. The farmers arrived at the Delhi border amid talks with the government and farmers, preparing to stay for months for the strike.

A machine that makes chapatis for struggling farmers is now gaining attention on social media. Farmers agitating at the border have a machine that makes 2,000 chapatis an hour. A large machine has been set up here to make quick chapatis for the protesters. Its footage is now viral on social media. The video shows the machine making chapatis.

The machine was provided to the farmers by the Khalsa Aid Foundation. The Foundation also provided kheer and bottled water to farmers. Amarpreet Singh, founder of the foundation, said that in addition to arranging food for farmers, 20 toilets for women have been set up at the site.