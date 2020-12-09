China bans 105 American apps….Read more!!!

Beijing: China bans 105 mobile apps owned by US companies. China has responded with the same coin that the United States has shown them. The apps were banned on the grounds that they promote gambling, games, adultery and violence.

The move was announced by China’s Cyberspace Administration. In addition, the TripAdvisor app, which is widely used by tourists worldwide, is on the banned list. China says it has taken action since November 5 following widespread opposition from the general public.

Meanwhile, the US has banned Chinese apps on the grounds that they leak country secrets and personal details of people.