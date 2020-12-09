“Corruption is killing us all and we don’t even know it”: International Anti-Corruption day….

New Delhi: December 9 is observed as the International Anti-Corruption Day every year. Corruption is betrayal of public trust and nothing is more damaging in times of crisis. The day emphasises on the need for the eradication of corruption and ways to create awareness through which it can be reduced.

According to the world body, there is an “urgent need to ensure access to information about public decision-making on the pandemic relief efforts.” Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “Corruption is a major social evil that eats into the vitals of the system. It weakens economic growth and erodes trust in the system.”

The theme for 2020 is to be United Against Corruption. The theme supports the agenda that targets to have more youth in the campaign. The UN believes that more youth must be empowered to put up a fight against corruption in a sustainable manner.

This year the worldwide campaign against corruption will focus mainly on the “mitigating corruption and enhancing accountability in the public health sector and, emergency and economic responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.