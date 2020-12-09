COVID-19 updates: 9 Total COVID counts is now closing to the 4000-mark.

With the detection of 9 fresh coronavirus cases in Mizoram, the total COVID-19 count is now closing to the 4000-mark. Now the total cases tally stands at 3977. The active cases tally in Mizoram has dropped to 199. The death in Mizoram, fortunately, remains in a static of 6.

So far a total of 3772 patients have been recovered and have been discharged from various hospitals in the State. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Mizoram will be celebrating Christmas and New Year in a low-key manner with the state government extending the ongoing lockdown under the “Covid-19 No Tolerance Drive” till January 10 next year. Also, the Mizoram government has banned the use of firecrackers to curb air pollution which would cause respiratory problems in COVID-19 patients.

