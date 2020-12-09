Five government schools were renamed after brave martyrs

The Punjab Government has renamed 5 government schools of the state after those that sacrificed their lives for the nation under its coverage of “honouring the martyrs and prominent departed personalities”. Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab Education Minister said: “The nation will always be indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for guarding the country. Thus, it becomes our utmost duty to preserve their memory forever and to give them due respect.”

Government Senior Secondary School, Narot Jaimal Singh, Government Elementary School in village Akhwana, Government High School, Chuslewar of district Tarn Taran, Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Mall Road, Bathinda, and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Samana in district Patiala have been renamed as Shaheed Mehar Singh Vir Chakra Government Senior Secondary School, Narot Jaimal Singh and Shaheed Manjit Singh Government Elementary School, Shaheed Naik Karamjit Singh Sena Medal Government High School, Shaheed Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Lieutenant Mohit Kumar Garg Government Senior Secondary School, respectively.

