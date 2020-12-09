Foreign teams arrived to evaluate COVID-19 vaccine construction activities

A 60-member foreign team arrived in the country to assess the construction activities of the Covid vaccine. The team will review the construction of the vaccine by visiting Bharat Biotech and Biological E in Hyderabad.

The group reportedly included diplomats and researchers. Researchers who participate in the manufacture of vaccines will explain to them. The name of the vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech is Covaxin. Earlier, the Union External Affairs Ministry had briefed diplomats from 190 countries on India’s vaccine manufacturing. The foreign delegation has offered to visit India in the wake of this.

The drug controller general of India had approached the vaccine for urgent use yesterday as the final phase of the tests was about to end. Meanwhile, foreign teams are coming to assess the progress of the vaccine. Apart from Bharat Bayokin, the Pune Serum Institute and Pfizer India have approached the DCGI for similar purposes.