Health problems seen in those who have received the Covid vaccine, which claimed to be the safest….

London: Health problems have been reported among those who have received the Covid vaccine, which claimed to be the safest. Following the release of the report, people with allergies were advised not to take the Pfizer – Biotech Covid vaccine. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency issued the warning after two people developed health problems on the first day of the vaccine.

The vaccine for the elderly and health workers in the UK was launched yesterday. The authorities said that those who showed signs of discomfort did not have any other health problems and their health condition was satisfactory.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said it would conduct further studies on how the use of the vaccine may affect people with allergies. Pfizer also made it clear that it would support the agency’s investigation. Pfizer explained that people with severe allergies were excluded from their final experiments and that the trial found that a very small percentage of people had allergic problems.