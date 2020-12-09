‘Home Alone’ house recreated in gingerbread on film’s 30th anniversary….

It’s been 30 years since Kevin McCallister defended his house from the bandits. To celebrate the anniversary of the hit Christmas film, here is a “Home Alone” gingerbread house. An England-based artist and cake designer Michelle Wibowo recreates the iconic colonial Georgian home out of gingerbread.

Wibowo’s edible movie-inspired pastry included lots of intricate details from the film, like a miniature version of Kevin, both burglars Harry and Marv, and memorable props like the Little Nero’s pizza delivery car and the “Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating Van” used by the bandits. Her stunning confection took over 300 hours to make and measured just over 5.5 feet long by 4.1 feet wide.

“’I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favourite Christmas movies – it doesn’t really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice,” Wibowo said. “I had so much fun making it look festive and I loved making those cheeky characters Kevin and burglars Harry and Marv — I hope everyone will enjoy spotting iconic details from the movie!’”

“I can’t quite believe Home Alone turns 30 this month, but it still makes me laugh as much as the first time I saw it all those years ago,” he said. “This film, along with a whole host of other festive favourites, Hollywood blockbusters and brand new originals are guaranteed to fill you all with festive cheer and we’re looking forward to Disney+ being a firm favourite with everyone this Christmas.”