Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi issues new guidelines for passport renewal….Read more!!!

Abu Dhabi: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has issued new guidelines for passport renewal. Currently, only those whose passports have expired by January 31 will be considered, the embassy said on Twitter.

Those who need to renew their passport immediately should scan the documents and send it to the email address [email protected] The application should specify what the emergency is.

The Indian Embassy requested that all Indians comply with this directive. The move is part of the Covid 19 defense.