Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests people related to the case; 3 crore worth of drugs seized….

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested people in a drug case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has arrested Regal Mahakal, one of Mumbai’s largest drug dealers. Following the information received from him, the NCB seized drugs worth Rs 3 crore and Rs 13.5 lakh in a raid at Lokhandwala in Andheri.

The NCB raided three locations in Mumbai. A large quantity of Malana cream (hashish) and cannabis were seized from the residence of Sheikh Juman of Assam in Andheri. Sheikh Juman is the leader of the drug gang including Mahakal. In addition to the two, a third party was also arrested by the NCB. It is learned that the gang has been arrested and is being questioned.

The NCB’s probe into Sushant’s death has been extended to a large number of drug lords in Mumbai. Anuj Keshwani, who was earlier arrested in Sushant’s case, was found to have given drugs to Regal Mahakala. Keshwani had handed over the drugs to Kaisan. It was through him that Riya Chakraborthy and her brother Shovik delivered the drugs to Sushant. Kaisan and others were arrested by the NCB. The group had been arrested earlier.