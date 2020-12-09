‘The currency should have the image of the football god’; special bill in Argentine Parliament….

Buenos Aires: The Argentine parliament has passed a special bill calling for the inclusion of the image of the late football legend Diego Maradona in the country’s currencies. Senator Norma Durango introduced the special bill.

Norma Durango wants Maradona’s face engraved on one side of the 1000 peso note, the Argentine currency, and on the other, a picture of Maradona’s goal of the century against England on June 22 at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

1000 peso is the highest value currency in Argentina. Maradona died of a heart attack on November 25 at his home in Tigre.