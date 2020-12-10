A Group of Ministers lists a series of measures to improve e-education. Read more!!!

A group of ministers recommended that the government should analyze giving devices like electronic tablets to indigent students to spread the digital divide even as consideration should also be paid to improper content on the internet.

The report read, “Digital education facility needs to be extended to government and municipal schools in mission mode on a priority basis. It may be considered if capsule programs of 1-2 hrs for students could be developed and telecast which could help students studying in government schools and rural areas. It may also be considered if electronic tablets could be distributed to students.”

The panel also recommended, “The Government should make a concerted effort to make such content unavailable through infrastructure meant for education by appropriate regulations.” The report added, “Information and digital content relating to subjects like physics, chemistry, maths, botany, geology, earth sciences, health and behavioral sciences, civic sense, constitution i.e; non-controversial topics, maybe imparted through a digital platform in an easy to access mode.”