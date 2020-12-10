Air India announces new international flight service

India’s national air carrier, Air India has announced new international flight service. Air India has announced a new non-stop flight from Hyderabad to Chicago, USA. The new flight will start from from January 15.

Air India would be starting the flight between Hyderabad and Chicago effective January 15, 2021, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said in a press release.

238-seater Boeing 777-200 aircraft will be used for the service. The flight will have eight seats in first class,35 in business and the remaining 195 in the economy class.

“The launch of this route brings two destinations closer for all our passengers who have been waiting eagerly for a direct flight from Hyderabad to the USA. We are constantly working on linking more cities domestic and international with focus on high standards of safety to serve our passengers,” said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.