Alfred Nobel Death anniversary: See all you have to know

Alfred Nobel, in full Alfred Bernhard Nobel, Swedish chemist, engineer, and industrialist who invented dynamite and other more powerful explosives and who also founded the Nobel Prizes.

Nobel also held Bofors. Primarily an iron and steel producer he moved his concern to a major producer of cannon and other armaments. His total assets were used to establish 5 Nobel prizes. The first three of the Nobel prizes are awarded for eminence in physics, chemistry, medical science, physiology. The fourth Nobel is for literary work and the fifth prize is to be given to the person or society that given the greatest service to the cause of international fraternity.

Alfred Nobel left Russia in 1850 to spend a year in Paris studying chemistry and then spent four years in the United States working under the direction of John Ericsson, the builder of the ironclad warship Monitor. Each year on 10 December, the Nobel Prize ceremony is conducted in Stockholm, Sweden on the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. In 1901, the committee kept the first winners secret until the 10 December ceremony. Since then, the committee announces the Nobel Laureates in October each year. Since 1901, the Nobel Prize has been awarded annually on December 10th.