Attack on JP Nadda’s convoy ; Amit Shah orders investigation !!!

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah today demanded an inquiry into an attack on BJP chief JP Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal and requested the Governor for a thorough statement on ordinance and directive in the state. The home ministry anointed for two reports from the Bengal government in a case of 12 hours as the BJP stated that the state had fallen into complete misrule and lawlessness.

The BJP chief’s convoy came under attack, from followers of Bengal’s governing Trinamool Congress, around 60 km from Kolkata. Mr. Nadda was on his route to a discussion of party employees in Diamond Harbour, which is the parliamentary constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s relative Abhishek Banerjee. Theatrical videos online displayed stones breaking windscreens and windows as cars drove their way through a forceful mass. Trinamool allies hit the cars and used stones, sticks, and rods in their aggression.

TMC goons attacked Kailash ji at Sirakal more, Diamond Harbour. Aimed bricks at him. Why Pishi and Bhaipo are so scared? Shameful act of cowardice! Clearly Pishi & her goons are fearful of people’s support for BJP in West Bengal. #BengalSupportsBJP pic.twitter.com/v9hblXevu9 — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) December 10, 2020

“If I have reached here for the meeting, it’s due to Ma Durga’s grace,” stated Mr. Nadda. The BJP has pitched marches across the state. Mr. Nadda said he was unhurt because he was traveling in a bulletproof car but other BJP heads, Kailash Vijayvargiya, and Mukul Roy, were wounded. Some reporters were forced and maltreated. Mamata Banerjee asserted that the attack was staged and blamed the BJP for creating “drama” to tarnish her administration ahead of assembly elections next year.

“BJP is creating new Hindu dharma. It is hateful dharma. This is how Hitler became who he was. Narendra Modi babu’s sarkar only creates drama, creates its own incident, and presents in the video, circulates to media and media can’t say anything or question them. Nautanki is going on. They will say Pakistan is attacking us, Nepal, Israel,” said the Chief Minister.

The minister said there would be a police investigation but asked if there was a motivation or intrigue. She also said the BJP had not requested protection for Mr. Nadda, who has Z-category security. Her nephew and Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee told, “If the people don’t like the BJP, what can we do?”The aggression comes a day after Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh noted to the Home Minister raising concerns about Mr. Nadda’s protection after he was shown black flags in Kolkata. Several union ministers and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar denounced the happening.

“Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy, and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC (Trinamool) rule is sad and worrying,” Amit Shah said in a tweet. The Home Minister added: “The central government is taking this attack very seriously. The Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence.”