Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor apologizes to the Indian Air Force for hurting sentiments !!!

The Indian Air Force voiced their dissatisfaction over a promotional video clip of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer AK vs AK. They opposed that Anil is wearing the IAF uniform incorrectly in the video and that he is using bad language which isn’t tolerated by the IAF. They questioned the creators of the film to bring down the corresponding scenes in the film. Now, Anil Kapoor has tweeted his video where he is seen apologizing for hurting sentiments unintentionally. In the video, Anil is also seen giving a context as to why he is wearing the IAF uniform in the film.

He said, “It has come to my awareness that the trailer of my film AK vs AK has humiliated some people. As I am wearing an IAF uniform while using unparliamentary language. I would like to sincerely offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting anyone’s sentiments. I just like to supply some context to hopefully help you understand how things came to be this way. My character in the film is in the uniform because he is an actor playing the role of an officer when he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped.”

At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 9, 2020

He added, "The anger and rage that he portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father. It was only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character was still in the uniform on his search to find his missing daughter. It was never my intention or the pursuit of the filmmakers to disdain the Indian Air Force. I have always had the greatest admiration, gratitude for the selfless service of all our defense personnel and so I honestly apologize for unintentionally harming anyone's sentiment."Netflix India also apologized for the same. They wrote, "Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intent would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any consideration. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors."

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

They stated that "At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation."Quoting Anil Kapoor's tweet, the official handle of the Indian Air Force had tweeted, "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately put on & the language used is improper. This does not fit the behavioral standards of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes ought to be revoked. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk (sic)."AK vs AK is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It will start streaming on Netflix on December 24.