BREAKING NEWS: Protesting farmer leaders have rejected a government offer in the new agricultural laws

The sixth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions postponed for yesterday was canceled, but the two sides maintained they were open to dialogue.

Today, Tomar said, “We sent a proposal to farmers. They wanted those laws to be repealed. We are of the stand that government is ready for open-minded discussions on provisions they have an objection against. Laws don’t affect APMCs or MSP. We tried to explain this to farmers.”

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “The government is completely sensitive about the demands of farmers. That is why it has addressed their main concerns effectively and in a transparent manner. Most of the farmers are satisfied.” BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “The proposal has no mention of the withdrawal of the laws. They want amendment in them but we want these laws to be repealed. We don’t want changes. We will end our protest only when these laws are withdrawn.”