Gold prices continue to fluctuate in the state. Today, the sovereign fell by Rs 320 to Rs 36,720. Rs 40 per gram to Rs 4590. The sovereign was at Rs 37,040 on Wednesday.

Global gold prices fell 0.2% to $ 1,835.11 an ounce. Ten grams of 24 carat gold is priced at Rs 49,250 on the country’s commodity market MCX.