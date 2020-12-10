Delhi violence: Amit Shah’s role in party report. Read more!!!

The CPI(M) had released a fact-finding report on the February conflict in northeast Delhi. The CPM, in its report, headed by the Delhi State Committee, said the Home Ministry under Amit Shah was responsible for the intensity of the violence. The ‘Communal Riots in North East Delhi’ was released by Cpi-M Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat.

The report concluded that what happened in Delhi in February was wrong to call it riots. “The riots are called when both sides have equal participation. The attack here was from Hindutva. On the other hand, there was a desperate attempt to escape the attacks. The fact-finding report also pointed out that evidence of police standing with Hindutva forces in almost all areas and videos had emerged.

“On March 11, 2020, Amit Shah told parliament that he had been constantly assessing the situation with top police officials in Delhi. Why was the army not deployed when the violence had increased since February 24? The report explains that even the extra deployment of Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel was not only inadequate but also too late.”